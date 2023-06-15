Person critically injured in Lambeau Field construction

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WKOW) -- A person was critically hurt at a construction area at Lambeau Field late Thursday morning, according to Green Bay police and fire officials.
ABC affiliate WBAY reports officials said the person needed to be freed from some equipment.
Occupational Health and Safety Administration is investigating, according to WBAY.
WBAY reports Miron Construction Co., Inc. issued a statement on the incident:
Today on the Lambeau Field project site in Green Bay, Wis. an employee of a subcontractor experienced a serious incident on site and is currently in critical condition. We do not have further details of the incident to share at this time, aside from the fact that the investigation is ongoing, and we are cooperating fully with the appropriate authorities. Our main concern is for the individual involved, their family, and the team members on site.
The Green Bay Packers did not comment and referred media to investigating authorities.