...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR SOUTHWEST, SOUTH CENTRAL,
SOUTHEAST, AND EAST CENTRAL WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will remain in effect until
midnight tonight. This advisory affects people living in the
following counties: Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Fond du Lac, Green,
Green Lake, Iowa, Jefferson, Kenosha, Lafayette, Marquette,
Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Rock, Sauk, Sheboygan, Walworth,
Washington, Waukesha.

Smoke originating from Canadian wildfires continues to impact the
surface across southwest Wisconsin this morning. As daytime
heating and vertical mixing increases, surface smoke impacts may
also increase, spreading north and east.

The highest PM2.5 concentrations are anticipated in the southwest
and Mississippi River Valley today, where the air quality index
is expected to range from the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS to
the UNHEALTHY level. In these areas, people with heart or lung
disease, older adults, and children should avoid prolonged or
heavy exertion, while everyone else should reduce prolonged or
heavy exertion.

Cleaner air streaming in from the northeast along with the
formation of a lake breeze this afternoon will lead to lower
PM2.5 concentrations across the northern and eastern portions of
the advisory area. Here, the air quality index is expected to
range from the MODERATE to the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS
level. In these areas, people with heart or lung disease, older
adults, and children should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Person critically injured in Lambeau Field construction

  • Updated
  • 0
lambeau-field1.jpg

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WKOW) -- A person was critically hurt at a construction area at Lambeau Field late Thursday morning, according to Green Bay police and fire officials.

ABC affiliate WBAY reports officials said the person needed to be freed from some equipment.

Occupational Health and Safety Administration is investigating, according to WBAY.

WBAY reports Miron Construction Co., Inc. issued a statement on the incident:

Today on the Lambeau Field project site in Green Bay, Wis. an employee of a subcontractor experienced a serious incident on site and is currently in critical condition. We do not have further details of the incident to share at this time, aside from the fact that the investigation is ongoing, and we are cooperating fully with the appropriate authorities. Our main concern is for the individual involved, their family, and the team members on site.

The Green Bay Packers did not comment and referred media to investigating authorities.

