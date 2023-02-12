Person dead after Beaver Dam police chase, DOJ investigating

BEAVER DAM (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is investigating after a person died Sunday afternoon following a short police chase.
In a news release, DCI said the incident happened in Beaver Dam.
The Beaver Dam Police Department was notified about a domestic disturbance around 3:30 p.m. Sunday. DCI said the disturbance happened in another jurisdiction but the subject from the disturbance was driving a vehicle.
A Beaver Dam police officer found the car and tried to pull it over, but the driver did not stop. That led to a "brief" chase.
DCI said the person eventually stopped on Louise Lane in Beaver Dam and stayed in their car.
Police knew the person had a gun and stayed back while giving the person commands.
DCI said the person ignored those commands. When law enforcement approached the car, they found the person dead. Officers recovered a gun from the car.
DCI said no law enforcement officers got hurt.
The division is leading the investigation into what happened. The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, Wisconsin State Crime Lab and a DCI Crime Response Specialist are assisting.
DCI said it will turn over investigative reports to the Dodge County District Attorney when it finishes the investigation.