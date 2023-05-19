Person has life-threating injuries after crash where vehicle went into Yahara River

MCFARLAND, Wis. (WKOW) — A person has life-threatening injuries after a crash closed down part of US 51 for around two hours Friday.
The crash happened around 10 a.m. at US 51 and Farwell Street. The roadway stayed closed until almost noon.
Madison Fire Department spokesperson Cynthia Schuster said a dive team was dispatched to assist the McFarland Fire Department with a vehicle that went into the water. She said McFarland fire crews helped a person out of the water before Madison crews arrived.
McFarland Police Chief Aaron Chapin told 27 News the crash involved one vehicle, which was upside down in the Yahara River.
Chapin said there was one person inside the vehicle and they have life-threatening injuries.
Authorities are still working to learn why the vehicle went into the river.