 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR SOUTHWEST, SOUTH CENTRAL, AND
EASTERN WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for particulate matter which is in effect from
midnight CDT tonight until midnight CDT Friday night.

This advisory affects people living in the following counties:
Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Fond du Lac, Green, Green Lake, Iowa,
Jefferson, Kenosha, Lafayette, Marquette, Milwaukee, Ozaukee,
Racine, Rock, Sauk, Sheboygan, Walworth, Washington and Waukesha.

Wildfire smoke originating from Canada will move into southern
and eastern Wisconsin from northwest to southeast beginning
around midnight tonight. Particulate matter concentrations will
likely increase sharply at times before steadily diminishing as
cleaner air moves in. The air quality index is expected to reach
the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level.

Areas further west will have the potential to reach the UNHEALTHY
air quality index level, while areas further northeast will have
the potential to see lesser impacts within the MODERATE air
quality index level. People with heart or lung disease, older
adults, and children should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Person has life-threating injuries after crash where vehicle went into Yahara River

  • Updated
  • 0
Police Lights – ANCHOR

MCFARLAND, Wis. (WKOW) — A person has life-threatening injuries after a crash closed down part of US 51 for around two hours Friday. 

The crash happened around 10 a.m. at US 51 and Farwell Street. The roadway stayed closed until almost noon. 

Madison Fire Department spokesperson Cynthia Schuster said a dive team was dispatched to assist the McFarland Fire Department with a vehicle that went into the water. She said McFarland fire crews helped a person out of the water before Madison crews arrived.

McFarland Police Chief Aaron Chapin told 27 News the crash involved one vehicle, which was upside down in the Yahara River. 

Chapin said there was one person inside the vehicle and they have life-threatening injuries. 

Authorities are still working to learn why the vehicle went into the river. 

Tags

Recommended for you