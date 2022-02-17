Person killed after fire at mobile home park in Monroe

MONROE (WKOW) -- Monroe Fire Chief Bill Erb revealed one person was found dead after a fire at a mobile home park Tuesday morning.
The fire started at a home on 8th Avenue just off of Highway 69 on the far southern part of Monroe.
The home where the fire started was destroyed. Firefighters found the body inside that home.
The fire spread to a second home. The fire also destroyed that home. No one was inside that home at the time of the fire.
The fire caused minimal damage to a third home.
Investigators estimate the fire caused a total of $160,000.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.