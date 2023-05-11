Person rides scooter on I-94 in Milwaukee County

OAK CREEK, Wis. (WKOW) – A wild scooter ride was recently caught on camera in Oak Creek, Wisconsin.
The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of a person riding an electric scooter on Interstate 94 Thursday morning.
Department of Transportation cameras caught the man who rode out of view before any deputies could track him down.
According to our Milwaukee affiliate WISN, authorities say the person in question is lucky they didn’t get hit.
“I think not everyone is paying attention to the road as closely as they should be,” says Daniel Hansen, Milwaukee Co. Sheriff’s Office. “Any time you're walking or riding on the freeway, you definitely risk being hit.”
No one was hurt, but the individual could face a fine upwards of $200 if caught.