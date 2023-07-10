Person seriously injured after trailer detaches from semi on I-90

MADISON (WKOW) -- One person is in the hospital after crashing into a trailer that detached from a semi on I-90 early Monday morning, according to the Madison Fire Department.
Spokesperson Cynthia Schuster said emergency crews were dispatched to I-90 just south of the I-94 interchange around 4:50 a.m. for a report of a crash.
Crews were told a sedan traveling west on I-90 crashed into a flat-bed trailer that detached from a semi traveling ahead of it. The sedan was significantly damaged.
A Wisconsin State Patrol officer was giving medical aid to the sedan's driver when crews arrived.
Crews pulled the driver from the vehicle, and they were taken to a hospital for serious injuries.