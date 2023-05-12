Person shot, stabbed on Madison's east side

MADISON (WKOW) — Madison police are on the scene of a domestic incident where someone was stabbed and shot.
Police were called to Webb Avenue and Darbo Drive just before noon. According to a news release from the Madison Police Department, one person was hurt and taken to the hospital.
Captain Jamar Gary told 27 News the victim was shot and stabbed. Their condition is unknown at this time.
Captain Gary said this is a domestic incident.
The scene is still "very active" but contained, and detectives with the violent crimes unit are leading the investigation. Officials ask those who live in the area to avoid taped off parts of the apartment buildings.
This is a 27 News developing story. Check back for new information.