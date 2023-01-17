Person stabbed on Madison's north side, police investigating

MADISON (WKOW) -- One person has life-threatening injuries after someone stabbed them on Madison's north side Tuesday night, according to a spokesperson for the Madison Police Department.
Public Information Officer Stephanie Fryer said in a release the stabbing happened just after 5:20 p.m. Tuesday on the 1000 block of N. Sherman Ave., near Firemen's Park.
The victim was taken to the hospital.
Police do not have a suspect in custody and have not released any other information. However, Fryer said the department is planning to share more details in the future.
This is a developing story.