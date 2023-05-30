Pet dies in overnight Monona house fire

UPDATE (WKOW) -- An overnight fire at a home in Monona has been extinguished, according to Monona Fire Department officials.
Chief Jerry McMullen said crews arrived around 3 a.m. Tuesday to find a garage on fire in the 5400 block of Pheasant Hill Road. That fire then spread to a home.
DEVELOPING THIS MORNING: Crews are battling a house fire on Pheasant Hill Road in Monona. Chief Jerry McMullen tells me they arrived to find a garage on fire that then spread to a house. I’m LIVE on Wake Up Wisconsin with the latest. pic.twitter.com/LZ2lVcxiGQ— Ryan Juntti (@RyanJunttiWKOW) May 30, 2023
A press release later published by McMullen said the garage was "fully engulfed" by the time first responders arrived, and so was a camper in the driveway.
McMullen says four people were inside the home at the time and were able to safely evacuate. The press release said one of the family's pets was able to get out, but another was found unresponsive and later died.
No injuries were reported, and the cause and extent of damage aren't known. McMullen said the fire began in the garage and thinks it was unintentional. He estimates the damages to be over $750,000.
The Red Cross told 27 News it is providing assistance to the people who lived there.
