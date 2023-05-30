 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR SOUTHERN, EASTERN, AND NORTH
CENTRAL WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for Ozone which will remain in effect until
11:00 PM CDT tonight. This advisory affects people living in the
following counties: Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Fond du Lac, Green,
Green Lake, Iowa, Jefferson, Kenosha, Lafayette, Marquette,
Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Rock, Sauk, Sheboygan, Walworth,
Washington, and Waukesha.

Due to meteorological conditions conducive to ozone production,
the air quality index is expected to reach the UNHEALTHY FOR
SENSITIVE GROUPS level. People with lung disease (such as
asthma), children, older adults, and people who are active
outdoors (including outdoor workers) should reduce prolonged or
heavy outdoor exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Pet dies in overnight Monona house fire

  • Updated
  • 0
MONONA HOUSE FIRE

UPDATE (WKOW) -- An overnight fire at a home in Monona has been extinguished, according to Monona Fire Department officials.

Chief Jerry McMullen said crews arrived around 3 a.m. Tuesday to find a garage on fire in the 5400 block of Pheasant Hill Road. That fire then spread to a home. 

A press release later published by McMullen said the garage was "fully engulfed" by the time first responders arrived, and so was a camper in the driveway. 

McMullen says four people were inside the home at the time and were able to safely evacuate. The press release said one of the family's pets was able to get out, but another was found unresponsive and later died. 

No injuries were reported, and the cause and extent of damage aren't known. McMullen said the fire began in the garage and thinks it was unintentional. He estimates the damages to be over $750,000. 

The Red Cross told 27 News it is providing assistance to the people who lived there.

MONONA (WKOW) -- Fire crews are responding to a structure fire in Monona early Tuesday morning, according to officials with the Dane County Communications Center. 

A call came in for a fire in the 5400 block of Pheasant Hill Road just before 3 a.m. 

The Monona Fire Department is the lead agency on scene.

When we spoke with communications officials, they said there weren't any reports of injuries.

27 News has a crew heading that way. Check back for updates. 

