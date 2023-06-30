Pet of the Week: Doc Martens

MADISON (WKOW) — Meet Doc Martens, the 27 News Pet of the Week.
The two-month kitten is adoptable through the Dane County Humane Society. He's a part of over a dozen kittens surrendered from a single household.
Shelter spokesperson Lisa Bernard says Doc Martens is sweet and playful. He's looking for a family that will spoil him with "love, pets, treats, playtime, and snuggles."
And, it's a great time to consider adopting a shelter cat from the Dane County Humane Society because fees are reduced through the weekend. The humane society is recognizing National Adoption Weekend from June 30 to July 2. During that time, the fee to adopt adult and senior cats is $5. The fee to adopt kittens is $75. Some cats who are a part of the Lonely Hearts Club will have no fees.
DCHS’s Adoption Center is open from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday and from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.