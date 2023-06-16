Pet of the Week: Meet Annapolis!

MADISON (WKOW) -- 27 News' Pet of the Week is Annapolis.
The Humane Society of Jefferson County says Annapolis is a sweet, stocky girl who hails from an overcrowded shelter in the South.
She's a fully grown pit bull terrier mix who's "very friendly" and isn't shy about asking for belly rubs.
Some of her favorite things are people, cuddles, toys and treats.
100% a "play and lay" kind of dog, Annapolis loves to play hard then "chill out" for pets and snuggles. She loves fetch, and if there's no one around to play with her, she'll toss the toy for herself.
Annapolis knows how to sit, and she'd love to learn more commands.
The humane society says Annapolis' ideal adopter is someone who will exercise and play with her daily, but also be down for relaxing and cuddling.
To learn more about Annapolis, visit the Humane Society of Jefferson County's website or call at 920-674-2048.