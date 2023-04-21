Pet of the Week: Meet Archer!

ROCK COUNTY (WKOW) -- Our Pet of the Week is a handsome boy from the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin.
Archer is a 1-year-old mixed breed who loves to snuggle and give kisses.
Workers at the HSSW said he also loves to go on long walks and do anything to keep him active.
"Any time Archer can get outside in the fresh air, he will be one happy boy," said Katie Swedlund, who works with the humane society.
When a newsroom employee got a bag of dog treats out of their desk for Archer, he showed great manners and sat down while they got him his snack.
Stop by the shelter to meet Archer or any of the other animals available for adoption.