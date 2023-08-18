Pet of the Week: Meet Ariana!

MADISON (WKOW) -- 27 News' Pet of the Week is Ariana!
A 10-month-old pit bull terrier mix, Ariana was rescued from a neglectful living situation with several other dogs.
That said, Ariana's very sweet and well-mannered. She's so good that she was a "behavior model" at the shelter to show other pets how to be good boys and girls, according to Taylor Marshal with the Humane Society of Jefferson County.
Marshall also said Ariana has loved all the dogs and cats she's met. She's also affectionate and enjoys being a lap dog -- and weighing in at 36 pounds, she's the perfect size.
When she's not meeting new pets or cuddling, Ariana loves playing with stuffed toys and splashing in a kiddie pool.
Ariana is recovering from demodectic mange, but she's finished her treatment and is healing up nicely.
Approved for respectful homes with kids of all ages, Marshall says Ariana would make a great addition to any family. Adopt her today!