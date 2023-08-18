 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 8 PM CDT SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values around 100 expected.

* WHERE...Sauk, Iowa, Dane, Jefferson, Lafayette, Green, Rock
and Walworth Counties.

* WHEN...From 1 PM to 8 PM CDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Pet of the Week: Meet Ariana!

MADISON (WKOW) -- 27 News' Pet of the Week is Ariana!

A 10-month-old pit bull terrier mix, Ariana was rescued from a neglectful living situation with several other dogs.

That said, Ariana's very sweet and well-mannered. She's so good that she was a "behavior model" at the shelter to show other pets how to be good boys and girls, according to Taylor Marshal with the Humane Society of Jefferson County.

Marshall also said Ariana has loved all the dogs and cats she's met. She's also affectionate and enjoys being a lap dog -- and weighing in at 36 pounds, she's the perfect size.

When she's not meeting new pets or cuddling, Ariana loves playing with stuffed toys and splashing in a kiddie pool.

Ariana is recovering from demodectic mange, but she's finished her treatment and is healing up nicely.

Approved for respectful homes with kids of all ages, Marshall says Ariana would make a great addition to any family. Adopt her today!

