Pet of the Week: Meet Bingo!

  • Updated
MADISON (WKOW) -- Our Pet of the Week is from the Dane County Humane Society and Bingo is his name-O.

The Labrador retriever/Shepherd mix is just over 1-year-old. Workers say he is very sweet and sits well when asked.

Bingo is looking for a family who will take him on walks and other adventures.

If you're not in the market for a new dog, the humane society is always looking for volunteers.

To learn more about volunteer opportunities or other ways to give back, visit www.giveshelter.org/how-to-help.