Pet of the Week: Meet Bingo!

MADISON (WKOW) -- Our Pet of the Week is from the Dane County Humane Society and Bingo is his name-O.
The Labrador retriever/Shepherd mix is just over 1-year-old. Workers say he is very sweet and sits well when asked.
Bingo is looking for a family who will take him on walks and other adventures.
PET OF THE WEEK We fell in LOVE with Bingo from the Dane County Humane Society. He’s up for adoption right now and would making a great family dog! #WakeUpWI #WKOW pic.twitter.com/drwmG8zyrZ— Rebecca Ribley (@RebeccaRibley) March 25, 2022
If you're not in the market for a new dog, the humane society is always looking for volunteers.
To learn more about volunteer opportunities or other ways to give back, visit www.giveshelter.org/how-to-help.