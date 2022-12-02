Pet of the Week: Meet Bon Secour!

MADISON (WKOW) - Our pet of the week is from the Dane County Humane Society.
He's 3-months-old and was transferred to the DCHS from an overcrowded shelter in Alabama.
His name, Bon Secour, comes from an area in his home state of Alabama.
According to the Humane Society he’s a sweet puppy who’s looking for a new family to play with and to help him learn his puppy manners.
Humane Holidays has started at Mounds Pet Food Warehouse! From Dec. 1 through Dec. 24, you can support Dane County Humane Society and Rock County’s Friends of Noah C.A.F.E. program by purchasing items off their wish lists at any Madison-area Mounds and donating them.
To learn more about holiday happenings a the humane society visit their website https://www.giveshelter.org/