Pet of the Week: Meet Buck Shot

(WKOW) — This week's Pet of the Week is the clever and loving Buck Shot.
Hailing from the American South, Buck Shot is a three-year-old lab mix who was transferred from his overcrowded shelter to the Humane Society of Jefferson County.
He's a fan of people, loves scratches and loves playing ball.
Buck Shot is also a certified "smarty pants," knowing the commands for sit, down and paw — and he's sure to easily learn more.
Buck Shot has great manners, is kennel and leash trained, and is good with "respectful children."
HSJC says he likes other courteous dogs and seems to prefer mellow female dogs.
If you're looking for an affectionate, well-mannered pup, Buck Shot is the one for you.