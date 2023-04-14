 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...ELEVATED FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS LATE THIS MORNING INTO EARLY
THIS EVENING FOR MOST OF SOUTHERN WISCONSIN...

Continue to see elevated fire weather conditions late this morning
through early evening due to the combination of very warm temps,
gusty south winds of 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph, and very
low relative humidity values of 25 to 30 percent across most of
southern WI.

Avoid burning outdoors on today, and check the Wisconsin
Department of Natural Resources or local officials for any burn
bans.

Pet of the Week: Meet Buck Shot

  • 0
Pet of the Week: Meet Buck Shot

(WKOW) — This week's Pet of the Week is the clever and loving Buck Shot.

Hailing from the American South, Buck Shot is a three-year-old lab mix who was transferred from his overcrowded shelter to the Humane Society of Jefferson County.

He's a fan of people, loves scratches and loves playing ball.

Buck Shot is also a certified "smarty pants," knowing the commands for sit, down and paw — and he's sure to easily learn more.

Buck Shot has great manners, is kennel and leash trained, and is good with "respectful children."

HSJC says he likes other courteous dogs and seems to prefer mellow female dogs.

If you're looking for an affectionate, well-mannered pup, Buck Shot is the one for you.

Tags

Recommended for you