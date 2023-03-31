Pet of the Week: Meet Clover

MADISON (WKOW) — Our pet of the week is a sweet gal named Clover.
Faith Stephens with the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin said Clover's hoping to find a loving family who will provide her with constant love — plus a few extra meals to get her up to weight.
Stephens said Clover is three-years-old and quite the socialite, she adores meeting new people.
She's very laidback, and her hobbies include napping, sunbathing and taking walks around town.
Stephens said Clover will make an excellent addition to any family willing to be patient with her and give her all the love she deserves.
For more information on Clover, head to the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin's website.