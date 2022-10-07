Pet of the Week: Meet Dipper!

MADISON (WKOW) — Our pet of the week this week is Dipper!
He was found as stray wondering the north side of Madison and was brought to the Dane County Humane Society in late September.
Dipper is part great Pyrenees and an 83-pound lap dog who is very friendly and snuggly.
According to the Humane Society he seems to have some puppy energy still, as he likes to play with toys and chase squirrels.
This good boy knows simple commands such as sit, down, and give paw.
He likes other dogs but can get a little rambunctious with them by jumping on them when playing.
Looking for a Halloween costume for your pet? Stop by Dane County Humane Society at 6904 Watts Road in Madison soon to get the best selection!
Pet families can also shop DCHS Thrift Store's Halloween Event on Saturday, October 8th, from 11:00 am to 7:00 pm. Bring your furry friend and snap photos in our Halloween photo booth from noon to 4:00 pm. All pets must remain leashed at the store.
For more information on this event visit the DCHS Thrift Store event page.