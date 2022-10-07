 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM CDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures in the upper 20s and lower 30s
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of east central, south central and southeast
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From 1 AM to 8 AM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

Pet of the Week: Meet Dipper!

  • Updated
  • 0
Dipper
Else Karlsen

MADISON (WKOW) — Our pet of the week this week is Dipper! 

He was found as stray wondering the north side of Madison and was brought to the Dane County Humane Society in late September.

Dipper is part great Pyrenees and an 83-pound lap dog who is very friendly and snuggly.

According to the Humane Society he seems to have some puppy energy still, as he likes to play with toys and chase squirrels.

This good boy knows simple commands such as sit, down, and give paw.

He likes other dogs but can get a little rambunctious with them by jumping on them when playing.

Looking for a Halloween costume for your pet? Stop by Dane County Humane Society at 6904 Watts Road in Madison soon to get the best selection!

Pet families can also shop DCHS Thrift Store's Halloween Event on Saturday, October 8th, from 11:00 am to 7:00 pm. Bring your furry friend and snap photos in our Halloween photo booth from noon to 4:00 pm. All pets must remain leashed at the store.

For more information on this event visit the DCHS Thrift Store event page. 

Tags

Recommended for you