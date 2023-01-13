Pet of the Week: Meet Dolores

MADISON (WKOW) — The 27 News Pet of the Week is a senior dog named Dolores from the Dane County Humane Society.
She was found running around loose in DeForest and brought to DCHS.
The humane society tells us that Dolores was checked for a microchip and did not have one.
According to DCHS she loves getting pets, snuggles and going for walks. While she does enjoy treats, she doesn’t take them during her walk.
DHS also let us know of a new program for youth looking to volunteer at the shelter: Service Days.
Service days allows children ages 8 to 15 years old to partake in volunteer activities to help the shelter as well as spend time with and learn about our classroom animals. Activities could include stuffing Kong dog toys, making treat boxes, creating rice socks, and other tasks.
Participants must register beforehand, and cost is $15 per person.
The first “pop-up” Service Day is Saturday, January 21, and another is on Sunday, January 29. They run from 2:30 to 4:00 pm.
For more information on adopting Dolores or any other shelter pets visit the DCHS website.