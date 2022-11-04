 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 10 PM CDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph expected.
We cannot rule out a few gusts approaching 50 to 55 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of east central, south central and southeast
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From 4 AM to 10 PM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Pet of the Week: Meet Gorgonzola!

  • Updated
  • 0
Pet of the Week
Courtesy: Dane County Humane Society

MADISON (WKOW) - Our Pet of the Week is Gorgonzola from the Dane County Humane Society.

He is a six-month-old pup who was transferred to DCHS from an overcrowded shelter in Mississippi.

According to the shelter, Gorgonzola is a fun and silly with lots of puppy energy.

He loves playing outside and with his toys indoors. Being that he’s still a puppy, there is still a lot to learn.

Gorgonzola is looking for a family who will play with him, take him on fun adventures to explore his new neighborhood, and work with him on training, which can help build a stronger bond with his family and help him become the best-mannered pup on the block.

November is Adopt a Senior Pet Month. DCHS will be reducing adoption fees for senior dogs and waiving those fees for senior cats.

To learn more about adopting Gorgonzola or adopting a senior pet visit their website https://www.giveshelter.org/

Tags

Recommended for you