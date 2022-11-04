Pet of the Week: Meet Gorgonzola!

MADISON (WKOW) - Our Pet of the Week is Gorgonzola from the Dane County Humane Society.
He is a six-month-old pup who was transferred to DCHS from an overcrowded shelter in Mississippi.
According to the shelter, Gorgonzola is a fun and silly with lots of puppy energy.
He loves playing outside and with his toys indoors. Being that he’s still a puppy, there is still a lot to learn.
Gorgonzola is looking for a family who will play with him, take him on fun adventures to explore his new neighborhood, and work with him on training, which can help build a stronger bond with his family and help him become the best-mannered pup on the block.
November is Adopt a Senior Pet Month. DCHS will be reducing adoption fees for senior dogs and waiving those fees for senior cats.
To learn more about adopting Gorgonzola or adopting a senior pet visit their website https://www.giveshelter.org/