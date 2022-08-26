Pet of the Week: Meet Harlan

MADISON (WKOW) -- It's time for Pet of the Week!
Harlan's just around a year and a half old. He was found running around loose in Fitchburg.
Harlan is a very friendly pup and loves people. He'll try to crawl into your lap, loves to be petted and snuggled and enjoys treats!
The shelter recently tried introducing him to another dog at the shelter, and Harlan was excited to meet the other dog. But when they got close to each other, Harlan got shy. So any introductions to another dog should go slow.
He’s still young and learning, so he’s looking for a family who will continue with positive reinforcement training.
