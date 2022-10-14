Pet of the Week: Meet Hudson!

MADISON (WKOW) -- Are you looking for a co-pilot for all your adventures? Look no further than our pet of the week: Hudson!
He is an active, handsome boy at four years young.
According to the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin Hudson is energetic and playful especially with other dogs.
He has been known to enjoy doggy playgroups at the HSSW.
After exercising, Hudson would be happy to work on obedience training.
The Humane Society says he seems like a smart pup who's eager to learn some new tricks and wouldn't mind having a furry sibling in the future.
For more information on adopting this sweet boy or on the upcoming Lick or Treat event happening and the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin visit their website.