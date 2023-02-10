Pet of the Week: Meet Jack Jack

MADISON (WKOW) — The 27 News Pet of the Week this week is Jack Jack, from the Humane Society of Jefferson County.
He is a short and stubby American Bulldog mix.
According to the humane society, he is very affectionate and playful. He loves people and won't pass up the opportunity to cuddle in someone's lap.
Jack Jack loves to burn off energy with a good game of fetch. Once he has his exercise, he enjoys chilling out in a soft and cozy dog bed.
For more information on adopting Jack Jack or any other pets that Humane Society of Jefferson County visit their website.