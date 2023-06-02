Pet of the Week: Meet Jade

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WKOW) — The 27 News Pet of the Week is a tiny one from the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin.
Meet Jade, a 12-year-old mixed breed.
The shelter says Jade makes up what she lacks in size with her big personality. She can be timid initially, but after some time to adjust and a treat or two, she's ready to be your best friend.
And, Jade will always let her person know just how much they mean to her through incredibly fast tail wags, bouncing around and plenty of kisses.
Jade isn't motivated to play with toys, but she does love the company of her person.
If you interested in adding this laidback and loveable pup to your family, reach out to the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin to meet with Jade.