...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR SOUTHERN, EASTERN, AND CENTRAL
WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for Ozone from 10:00 AM CDT until 11:00 PM CDT
tonight. This advisory affects people living in the following
counties: Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Fond du Lac, Green, Green Lake,
Iowa, Jefferson, Kenosha, Lafayette, Marquette, Milwaukee,
Ozaukee, Racine, Rock, Sauk, Sheboygan, Walworth, Washington,
Waukesha.

Due to meteorological conditions conducive to ozone formation,
the air quality index is expected to reach the UNHEALTHY FOR
SENSITIVE GROUPS level. People with lung disease (such as
asthma), children, older adults, and people who are active
outdoors (including outdoor workers) should reduce prolonged or
heavy outdoor exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Pet of the Week: Meet Jade

POTW - JADE

The shelter says Jade makes up what she lacks in size with her big personality.

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WKOW) — The 27 News Pet of the Week is a tiny one from the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin. 

Meet Jade, a 12-year-old mixed breed. 

The shelter says Jade makes up what she lacks in size with her big personality. She can be timid initially, but after some time to adjust and a treat or two, she's ready to be your best friend. 

And, Jade will always let her person know just how much they mean to her through incredibly fast tail wags, bouncing around and plenty of kisses. 

Jade isn't motivated to play with toys, but she does love the company of her person. 

If you interested in adding this laidback and loveable pup to your family, reach out to the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin to meet with Jade. 

