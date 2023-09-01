Pet of the Week: Meet Jasper!

MADISON (WKOW) -- Jasper the kitten is 27 News' Pet of the Week.
Jasper is very fresh domestic shorthair mix -- he's only a month-and-a-half old.
Dane County Humane Society spokesperson Lisa Bernard says he was transferred to the humane society along with eight other kittens from an overcrowded shelter in Wisconsin.
"He's so sweet, cute, curious, and very playful," Bernard said. "He's looking for a home he can explore and a family who will spoil him with playtime and love."
The humane society is also putting on an event for all kitten, ice cream and wine lovers. Bark & Wine: The Cat's Meow will happen on Sept. 30 and anyone who comes will get to enjoy all three things -- plus puppies -- while hearing about DCHS animals who found new beginnings.
You can reserve your spot online.
To adopt Jasper and meet any of the other pets looking for forever homes, visit the Dane County Humane Society.