Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Critical Fire Weather Conditions Today...

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM
CDT THIS EVENING FOR HOT, BREEZY, AND DRY CONDITIONS...

The National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan has issued a
Red Flag Warning for portions of southwest and central Wisconsin,
which is in effect from 1 PM this afternoon to 7 PM CDT this
evening. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect.

* AFFECTED AREA...Marquette, Green Lake, Sauk, Columbia, Iowa,
Dane, Lafayette and Green.

* TIMING...Sunday afternoon and early evening.

* WINDS...Southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 23 percent.

* TEMPERATURES...Up to 98.

* IMPACTS...The expected weather conditions on Sunday afternoon
will be conducive to the rapid growth and spread of outdoor
fires.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

&&

Pet of the Week: Meet Jasper!

  • Updated
  • 0
Jasper the kitten - 1
Dane County Humane Society

MADISON (WKOW) -- Jasper the kitten is 27 News' Pet of the Week.

Jasper is very fresh domestic shorthair mix -- he's only a month-and-a-half old. 

Dane County Humane Society spokesperson Lisa Bernard says he was transferred to the humane society along with eight other kittens from an overcrowded shelter in Wisconsin.

"He's so sweet, cute, curious, and very playful," Bernard said. "He's looking for a home he can explore and a family who will spoil him with playtime and love."

The humane society is also putting on an event for all kitten, ice cream and wine lovers. Bark & Wine: The Cat's Meow will happen on Sept. 30 and anyone who comes will get to enjoy all three things -- plus puppies -- while hearing about DCHS animals who found new beginnings.

You can reserve your spot online.

To adopt Jasper and meet any of the other pets looking for forever homes, visit the Dane County Humane Society.

Send us breaking news tips to news@wkow.com.

Tags

