Pet of the Week: Meet Jonah!

MADISON (WKOW) -- 27 News' Pet of the Week is the "truly wonderful" Jonah.
Jonah is a two-year-old pit and bulldog mix from the Humane Society of Jefferson County.
A lot smaller than he looks, Jonah is a certified "low rider" who's the perfect size for cuddling -- one of his favorite pastimes.
Shelter spokesperson Taylor Marshall said Jonah has a "truly wonderful" disposition and he "absolutely loves" people and other dogs.
He enjoys playing fetch and is a professional at bringing the ball back.
Marshall said Jonah will make a great addition to families with respectful children.
To learn more about Jonah or other pets looking for forever homes, visit the Humane Society of Jefferson County's website or call at 920-674-2048.