Pet of the Week: Meet Kimber!

MADISON (WKOW) -- This week's pet of the week is Kimber.
Humane Society of Jefferson County spokesperson Taylor Marshall says Kimber is a three-year-old pit bull terrier mix who's an absolute "love bug."
She may be built like a tank, but she loves people and other dogs. She even gets along well with cats. Mellow and well-mannered, one of Kimber's favorite things to do is find a spot to relax and be a couch potato.
Though she loves chilling out, Kimber also enjoys playing with stuffed toys. She also needs daily exercise, and she already has good leash manners.
Kimber also knows the commands for sit and paw.
Marshall says Kimber is a "fabulous" addition for families with respectful kids of any days.
"If you're looking for a laid back love muffin, your search ends right here with Kimber," Marshall said.
To meet Kimber or any of the other pets looking for forever homes, visit the Humane Society of Jefferson County's website.