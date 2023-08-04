Pet of the Week: Meet Mop!

MADISON (WKOW) -- 27 News' Pet of the Week is Mop.
Mop's a loving mixed breed and his bed head certainly lives up to his name.
Shelter spokesperson Faith Stephens says he's about 5 years old and he loves going on walks and "bouncing along beside whoever's on the other end of the leash."
He's a glutton for pets, cuddles and belly rubs, so he Stephens says he's looking for someone who is home with him most of the day and night give him all the love he deserves.
Stephens also said the shelter has about 150 cats in house and another 140 in foster care, so she encourages anyone looking to adopt a cat to swing by the shelter.
If you want to adopt Mop or meet any of the other pets looking for forever homes, visit the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin.