Pet of the Week: Meet Penelope

MADISON (WKOW) -- Our pet of the week this week is Penelope from the Humane Society of Jefferson County.
According to the HSJC, she is deaf but she's a happy, playful lovebug.
Penelope will need her adopter to teach her hand signals. Since she is deaf, she cannot be left alone outside as she won't be able to hear any possible danger.
HSJC says she'll be approved for families with respectful children.
HSJC says she will also benefit immensely from living with another dog to have a role model and friend to help teach her safe behavior.
For more information on Penelope or any other animals up for adoption visit the humane society's website.