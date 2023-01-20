Pet of the Week: Meet Pepper!

MADISON (WKOW) - Our Pet of the Week is Pepper the rabbit from the Humane Society of Jefferson County.
Pepper is an adult lop mix rabbit and described by workers as "the friendliest bunny around."
Pepper enjoys coming to the front of his cage for attention and being petted. He likes his playtime out of his cage in a rabbit proof room.
Rabbit diet consists primarily of Timothy hay, fresh veggies and greens, and a limited amount of Timothy-based pellets.
Registration is now open for the Furry Friends 5k: https://furryfriends5k.org/register
For more information on adopting Pepper or any available pets HSJC has visit their website: https://hsjc-wis.com/