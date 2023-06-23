 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY FOR PM2.5 ISSUED FOR SOUTHERN WISCONSIN...

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY FOR OZONE REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR SOUTHERN
WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will remain in effect until
midnight tonight. The Air Quality Advisory for ozone has been
extended until 11 pm CDT Saturday. These advisories affect people
living in the following counties: Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Fond du
Lac, Green, Green Lake, Iowa, Jefferson, Kenosha, Lafayette,
Marquette, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Rock, Sauk, Sheboygan,
Walworth, Washington, Waukesha.

Due to wildfire smoke at the surface originating from Quebec
Province, the air quality index is expected to reach the
UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level. People with heart or lung
disease, older adults, and children should reduce prolonged or
heavy exertion.

Favorable meteorological conditions combined with the presence of
Canadian wildfire smoke will lead to enhanced surface ozone
production through Saturday. In general, peak ozone concentrations
occur from 10 am each morning until 10 pm each night, with lower
ozone concentrations observed overnight and into the morning
hours. The air quality index is expected to reach the UNHEALTHY
FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level statewide, with the potential to reach
the UNHEALTHY level on an isolated basis. During peak ozone,
people with lung disease (such as asthma), children, older adults,
and people who are active outdoors (including outdoor workers)
should reduce or consider avoiding prolonged or heavy outdoor
exertion, while all others should consider reducing prolonged or
heavy outdoor exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Pet of the Week: Meet Peter Pan!

  • Updated
  • 0
Peter Pan cat

Peter Pan from the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin visited the 27 News studio this week.

MADISON (WKOW) — The 27 News Pet of the Week is a small kitten from the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin.

Peter Pan is a two-month-old domestic short hair kitten.

Shelter spokesperson Faith Stephens called Peter Pan a "curious, playful guy." She said he's a "good mix" of playful and relaxed, and he snuggled with her the entire drive to the studio.

Stephens recommends adopting cats in pairs so they can have a friend and potentially learn from another cat. If your home doesn't already have a cat, Peter Pan's sister Wendy is also available for adoption.

Wendy cat

Stephens said the shelter is discounting cat adoption fees right now, and the first 20 cats adopted from the shelter get a $50 discount. 

You can find Peter Pan and Wendy, along with many other pets, on the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin's website.

