Pet of the Week: Meet Peter Pan!

MADISON (WKOW) — The 27 News Pet of the Week is a small kitten from the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin.
Peter Pan is a two-month-old domestic short hair kitten.
Shelter spokesperson Faith Stephens called Peter Pan a "curious, playful guy." She said he's a "good mix" of playful and relaxed, and he snuggled with her the entire drive to the studio.
Stephens recommends adopting cats in pairs so they can have a friend and potentially learn from another cat. If your home doesn't already have a cat, Peter Pan's sister Wendy is also available for adoption.
Stephens said the shelter is discounting cat adoption fees right now, and the first 20 cats adopted from the shelter get a $50 discount.
You can find Peter Pan and Wendy, along with many other pets, on the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin's website.