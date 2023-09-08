Pet of the Week: Meet Phelps!

MADISON (WKOW) -- 27 News' Pet of the Week is "the handsome little guy" Phelps.
Phelps is a 3-month-old Labrador retriever mix who's currently living at the Humane Society of Jefferson County.
Spokesperson Taylor Marshall says Phelps is "super sweet." He's timid, but he does love playing with other dogs and getting pets.
He did great hanging out in the station's lobby getting pets and snuggles as people stopped by to say hi to him.
Despite his age, he has a mellow personality and he's eager to please. He also has good leash manners.
Though puppies like Phelps are adorable, they still have a lot to learn, so Marshall says he'll need training. She recommends puppy classes for him to learn great manners -- like not nipping and scratching -- and he also needs to be potty-trained.
If you have the lifestyle and schedule to give a puppy like him plenty of love, training and attention, Marshall says Phelps will make an "outstanding" addition to your family. He's approved for families with respectful children of all ages.
To meet Phelps or any of the other pets looking for forever homes, visit the Humane Society of Jefferson County.