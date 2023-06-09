Pet of the Week: Meet Plum

MADISON (WKOW) — In honor of Adopt a Cat Month, the Dane County Humane Society brought in Plum for Pet of the Week.
Plum is a near 2-month-old kitten found in Berry in late April. After spending some time with a foster volunteer to wean, grow and socialize, he's ready to find his family.
The humane society describes Plum as a vocal kitty who loves to be held.
Plum isn't the only cat available during Adopt a Cat Month, though. At Dane County Humane Society alone, there are nearly 50 cats looking for permanent laps to lie on. Nearly half of them are part of the Lonely Hearts Club and have their adoption fees reduced or waived.