Pet of the Week: Meet Romeo!

MADISON (WKOW) -- This week's Pet of the Week is Romeo.
Romeo's a six-month old shepherd mix from Texas. He and 20 other dogs flew in from an overcrowded shelter there on Thursday thanks to Dog is my Copilot.
Despite being just a pup, he has some big feet to grow into and already weighs a hefty 50 lbs.
Lisa Bernard with the Dane County Humane Society says he's only been at the shelter for 24 hours but he's already stolen the hearts of volunteers and staff because he's "just so sweet." 27 News staff agree -- he stopped to say hello to everyone in the newsroom and got a bunch of head scratches in the process.
Bernard said he's a big lap dog who loves to snuggle and roll over for belly rubs.
In addition to being a big sweetheart, he's still an energetic pup who loves running around and playing. He is also still learning, so he needs a family that will work with him in positive reinforcement training while spoiling him with cuddles and playtime. He already knows how to sit and is very food motivated.
The shelter is also hosting a fun event where you can paint you pet in the "pop art" style while enjoying a glass of wine. The two-hour class is on August 11 at 6:30, and tickets include art supplies, an apron and instruction. You can register for Pop Art Paint Your Pet Night at Wine & Design online.
Romeo's now back at the shelter waiting for his love story and forever home.
To meet Romeo, any of the other pets looking for homes or to learn more about the shelter, visit the Dane County Humane Society's website.