Pet of the Week: Meet Scrappy

MADISON (WKOW) — WKOW's pet of the week is 4-year-old Scrappy.
He's a big boy, weighing around 72 pounds, he was transferred up to the Dane County Humane Society from an overcrowded shelter in Mississippi.
Scrappy can be shy and nervous sometimes, but given enough time, he becomes very friendly.
He knows the commands of sit and to give a paw when asked.
Scrappy has lived with other dogs and did well, but he can rowdy with certain breeds.
This weekend the Dane County Humane Society is hosting a Clear the Shelters pet adoption event.
It will be from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., all adoption fees will be reduced, it will be a first come first serve basis.
DCHS is recommending those on who want to adopt to visit their website before going to shelter.
Adopters should be prepared to take the animal home the same day, so if an adopter has a leash, collar, or carrier, they should bring it, if not DCHS has those items available.