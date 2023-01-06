Pet of the Week: Meet Shera!

MADISON (WKOW) - Our pet of the week is a 1-year-old mixed breed named Shera from the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin.
If you're looking for a little sweetness, with a dash of playful, and a whole lot of snuggles then Shera is the right pup for you.
According to the HSSW She loves everyone she meets. She especially loves her furry toys and will gladly bring them to you for a game of fetch. When she's not playing, she likes a good cuddle with her human.
For more information on adopting this dog or any other pets the Humane Society has up for adoption, visit their website: https://www.petsgohome.org/