Pet of the Week: Meet Sox!

MADISON (WKOW) - Our Pet of the Week this Week is Sox the cat from the Dane County Humane Society.
She is just over a year old and has some unique physical traits like her underbite and the shape of her pupils. Vets at the humane society also discovered she had a condition that affected how she went to the bathroom. That problem has been resolved.
She loves to receive all the love and affection that you have to give.
Sox has been at DCHS for a bit so she’s a member of our Lonely Hearts Club and her fee has been reduced to $30.
#GivingTuesday is approaching quickly and DCHS is looking forward to celebrating with their supporters.
To learn more about #GivingTuesday or the adoption process for Sox you can visit the DCHS website https://www.giveshelter.org/