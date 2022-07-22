 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Pet of the Week: Meet Spooky!

  • Updated
Pet of the Week: Spooky

ROCK COUNTY (WKOW) -- Our pet of the week is a good boy named Spooky!

He is a six-year-old Blue Heeler mix, with a great personality.

According to the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin, Spooky is very sweet and loves being around people. They say that makes him a great companion.

Some of his hobbies include being snuggled, eating plenty of snacks, watching television, visiting new and exciting places, and most importantly, play time.

He has already learned quite a number of tricks including sit, speak, stay, come, and down.

Visit the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin if you're looking for a steady companion like Spooky.

Tags

Recommended for you