Pet of the Week: Meet Spooky!

ROCK COUNTY (WKOW) -- Our pet of the week is a good boy named Spooky!
He is a six-year-old Blue Heeler mix, with a great personality.
According to the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin, Spooky is very sweet and loves being around people. They say that makes him a great companion.
Some of his hobbies include being snuggled, eating plenty of snacks, watching television, visiting new and exciting places, and most importantly, play time.
He has already learned quite a number of tricks including sit, speak, stay, come, and down.
Visit the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin if you're looking for a steady companion like Spooky.