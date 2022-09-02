Pet of the Week: Meet Waldo

MADISON (WKOW) - Meet our Pet of the Week Waldo!
Are you looking for a calm and snuggly companion? Look no further, you've found him!
He came to the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin all the way from North Dakota, hoping he can find his forever family.
Waldo likes to spend his time being outside — whether that's going on a nice walk, playing, or sunbathing with his friends.
He loves snacks, so any tasty treat will do. Waldo finds comfort spending time with his shelter friends, but would prefer the comfort of a family!
If you would like to get to know Waldo, you can stop by the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin in Janesville.
For more information on this sweet pup or other adoptable animals visit their website.