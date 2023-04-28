Pet of the Week: Meet Wendy!

MADISON (WKOW) — Meet 27 News' latest Pet of the Week: Wendy.
Wendy is two-months-old and recently came to Wisconsin from Denison, Texas. She's one of 20 others dogs that came to Madison as part of the lifesaving transfer.
Dane County Humane Society spokesperson Lisa Bernard says Wendy's looking for a loving and patient family who will spoil her with snuggles, playtime and treats. Bernard said the family should also work with Wendy on her positive reinforcement training.
If you're not in a place to adopt, there's other ways you can help out the shelter.
DCSO is hiring counselors for the Camp Pawprint Summer Break. Bernard said the job is great for anyone who likes working with animals and kids. If you want to share your passion and knowledge about animals, apply online.
Bernard also said for only $20 a month, donors could provide 240 rabies vaccines per year, helping protect animals before they head to their new homes.