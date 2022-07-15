Pet of the Week: Meet Zak!

MADISON (WKOW) — Our pet of the week this week is a 9-month-old Pitbull Terrier named Zak.
He is a friendly and sweet puppy, and is house and crate trained.
Zak is great with people and likes cats and other dogs.
He knows how to sit, lay down, give a paw, and spin! He also enjoys playing fetch, chomping on sticks, and getting lots of snuggles and pets.
He’s looking for a family who will keep up with his training, take him on fun adventures, and give him lots of love.
You can find out more information about Zak or other animals that are up for adoption on the Dane County Humane Society's website www.giveshelter.org