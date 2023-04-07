Pet(s) of the Week: Meet Burrito and Buttermilk

MADISON (WKOW) — 27 News' Pet(s) of the Week are Burrito and Buttermilk, two tiny puppies from the Dane County Humane Society.
The two female puppies were brought to DCHS from an overcrowded shelter in Arkansas. They are two months old and believed to be a mix of border collie and miniature Australian Shepard.
The puppies are "very cute, friendly, playful and just excited about everything," according to the shelter.
DCHS is looking for Burrito and Buttermilk to go home with separate families.
The shelter is closed Sunday, so interested adopters should stop by the shelter on Saturday.
If you're not in a place to adopt, there's still another way you can be involved at DCHS. The shelter is hiring people who love children and animals for Camp Pawprints Summer Break.
More information on the camp and how to apply to be a counselor is available on the shelter's website.