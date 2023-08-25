Pet(s) of the Week: Meet Chelsea and Napkin!

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WKOW) -- There's nothing like the cuteness of a kitten.
This rings especially true with 27 News Pet(s) of the Week Chelsea and Napkin. Chelsea is 4 months old, while Napkin is 3 months old.
These two are cuddly and have playful personalities. Just ask 27 News Storm Track Meteorologist Blaise Keller, who did the forecast with Napkin on his shoulders.
If you want to bring these two home, the Humane Society offers kitten buddies for $190. This gives them a playmate to buddy up with and helps them to feel more comfortable in their new environment, according to the Humane Society.
If you are ready to take on a new addition -- or two -- to your family, visit the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin today.