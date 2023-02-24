Pet(s) of the Week: Meet Crumble and Cupcake

MADISON (WKOW) — The 27 News Pets of the Week are Crumble and Cupcake.
The siblings are two-month-old puppies who just arrived to the Dane County Humane Society Thursday on a transfer from Mississippi. The shelter thinks they're rough collie/Labrador retriever mixes.
You can tell Cupcake from her brother because she has more white in her fur.
"They’re sweet and snuggly, they enjoy playing, and they have lots to learn because, well, they’re puppies," said humane society spokesperson Lisa Bernard.
If you're not in a place to adopt but would like to help the humane society, there's several upcoming opportunities for you.
The shelter has a Service Day coming up on Saturday from noon to 1:30. During this time children and their families can complete volunteer activities and learn from classroom animals. Register for the event on the shelter's website.
Later in March, the humane society hosts Toto's Gala at the Monona Terrace. During the event you can cuddle animals, enjoy dinner and drinks, dance and hear "happy tails" made possible by community support. Learn more and reserve your spot here.