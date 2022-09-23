Pet(s) of the Week: Meet Dancer and Catcher!

MADISON (WKOW) - This week we're featuring not one, but two animals from the Dane County Humane Society.
Our Pet(s) of the Week are Dancer and Catcher, the Guinea Pigs.
The one-month-olds were born at the shelter, after their mom was surrendered.
These two are up for adoption along with their mom and brother, Mustard.
According to DCHS, these siblings would do best if they are adopted together.
Here are some things you need to know if you're considering adopting a Guinea Pig:
- They typically live between 5 and 7 years.
- Once comfortable with their human family, they can be very social and become attached to them.
- Their diet includes grass hay, pellets, water Vitamin C drops in their water, and treats such as leafy greens and veggies.
If you want more information about these furry friends, or any of the other animals at DCHS, visit giveshelter.org