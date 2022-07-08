Pet(s) of the Week: Meet Evelyn & Easton

ROCK COUNTY (WKOW) -- Our Pet(s) of the Week week are two kittens from the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin.
Evelyn (gray kitten) and Easton (black kitten) are just 2-months-old.
These two are just so cute and cuddly.
This is how the Humane Society of Sothern Wisconsin described them: "There is nothing like the cuteness of a kitten, and with their itty bitty size and hilariously playful personalities, they make the perfect pet. Each of our kittens has a unique personality that will influence what type of adult cat it will grow into."
If you are looking to adopt these two, visit The Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin in Janesville.