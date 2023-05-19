Pet(s) of the Week: Meet Kira and Podling!

MADISON (WKOW) — The 27 News Pet(s) of the Week are two-month-old puppies, Kira and Podling!

Dane County Humane Society spokesperson Lisa Bernard said the girls came to Wisconsin on a life-saving transfer from an overcrowded Texas shelter.

Bernard says they're both very sweet but are looking for separate homes. She also said they have lots to learn — they're puppies after all — and they're excited for positive reinforcement training.

Bernard also shared good news about the cats taken in from a hoarding situation in Madison: three have been adopted!

Of the over 50 cats taken in, she said about a dozen more are ready for adoption, and their adoption fees will be waived because of community support.

Since the cats came from a large colony, Bernard said they would benefit from being adopted in pairs or going to a home that already has a social cat.

"These cats are looking for patient, loving families who will give them the time they need to adjust to their new lives," she said.