 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR SOUTHWEST, SOUTH CENTRAL, AND
EASTERN WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for particulate matter which is in effect from
midnight CDT tonight until midnight CDT Friday night.

This advisory affects people living in the following counties:
Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Fond du Lac, Green, Green Lake, Iowa,
Jefferson, Kenosha, Lafayette, Marquette, Milwaukee, Ozaukee,
Racine, Rock, Sauk, Sheboygan, Walworth, Washington and Waukesha.

Wildfire smoke originating from Canada will move into southern
and eastern Wisconsin from northwest to southeast beginning
around midnight tonight. Particulate matter concentrations will
likely increase sharply at times before steadily diminishing as
cleaner air moves in. The air quality index is expected to reach
the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level.

Areas further west will have the potential to reach the UNHEALTHY
air quality index level, while areas further northeast will have
the potential to see lesser impacts within the MODERATE air
quality index level. People with heart or lung disease, older
adults, and children should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Pet(s) of the Week: Meet Kira and Podling!

  • Updated
  • 0
Pet(s) of the Week: Meet Kira and Podling!

Dane County Humane Society spokesperson Lisa Bernard said the girls came to Wisconsin on a life-saving transfer from an overcrowded Texas shelter.

MADISON (WKOW) — The 27 News Pet(s) of the Week are two-month-old puppies, Kira and Podling!

Dane County Humane Society spokesperson Lisa Bernard said the girls came to Wisconsin on a life-saving transfer from an overcrowded Texas shelter.

Bernard says they're both very sweet but are looking for separate homes. She also said they have lots to learn — they're puppies after all — and they're excited for positive reinforcement training.

Bernard also shared good news about the cats taken in from a hoarding situation in Madison: three have been adopted!

Of the over 50 cats taken in, she said about a dozen more are ready for adoption, and their adoption fees will be waived because of community support.

Since the cats came from a large colony, Bernard said they would benefit from being adopted in pairs or going to a home that already has a social cat.

"These cats are looking for patient, loving families who will give them the time they need to adjust to their new lives," she said.

Tags

Recommended for you