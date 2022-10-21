Pet(s) of the Week: Meet Pinot and Grigio!

MADISON (WKOW) - It's time to meet our pets of the week Pinot and Grigio.
These two-month-old little guys were found in Mazomanie and brought into the Dane County Humane Society in early Oct.
Pinot and Grigio were placed with a foster family, which workers say provides more individual care. It also allows the animals to socialize as they grow up a little bit more.
Dane County Humane Society is looking for volunteers in their foster program. They have streamlined the application process for this program to help the animals in there care faster-- and you can apply online.
To learn more about this opportunity or any of the animals at the shelter, visit www.giveshelter.org