 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

* WHAT...Cold wind chills expected this morning. Wind chills
around 20 to 25 below are expected.

* WHERE...Portions of east central, south central and southeast
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until noon CST today.

* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

&&

Pet(s) of the Week: Meet Princess and Mittens

  • Updated
  • 0
Pets of the Week

Pet of the Week

MADISON (WKOW) — The 27 News Pet(s) of the Week are Princess, who is white with spots, and Mittens. Both currently reside at the Dane County Humane Society. 

Lisa from DCHS tells us they were among five puppies— four female and one male— brought to DCHS. Three of the female pups are still looking for homes.

Both Princess and Mittens love meeting new people and getting attention and cuddles. Lisa said they haven't begun training, so they’re looking for patient families who will work with them on positive reinforcement training.

While they still take some naps, they can have moments of high energy. They’re looking for a home where they can run around and play.

Adoption isn't the only way you can help the Dane County Humane Society. 

An event running right now is People for Pets at Mounds Pet Food Warehouse. It lasts the entire month of February. All month long, shoppers will be asked at checkout if they’d like to round up their transactions or donate a different amount in support of the Dane County Humane Society. Mounds will match donations up to $20,000!

For more information on adopting Mittens and Princess or any other available animals at the humane society, visit the humane society's website. 

Tags

Recommended for you