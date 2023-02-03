Pet(s) of the Week: Meet Princess and Mittens

MADISON (WKOW) — The 27 News Pet(s) of the Week are Princess, who is white with spots, and Mittens. Both currently reside at the Dane County Humane Society.
Lisa from DCHS tells us they were among five puppies— four female and one male— brought to DCHS. Three of the female pups are still looking for homes.
Both Princess and Mittens love meeting new people and getting attention and cuddles. Lisa said they haven't begun training, so they’re looking for patient families who will work with them on positive reinforcement training.
While they still take some naps, they can have moments of high energy. They’re looking for a home where they can run around and play.
Adoption isn't the only way you can help the Dane County Humane Society.
An event running right now is People for Pets at Mounds Pet Food Warehouse. It lasts the entire month of February. All month long, shoppers will be asked at checkout if they’d like to round up their transactions or donate a different amount in support of the Dane County Humane Society. Mounds will match donations up to $20,000!
For more information on adopting Mittens and Princess or any other available animals at the humane society, visit the humane society's website.