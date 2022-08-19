Pet(s) of the Week: Meet Sarah Brightmam and Bocelli

MADISON (WKOW) — It's that time of the week! WKOW's Pet(s) of the Week are two little kittens from the Humane Society of Sothern Wisconsin, Sarah Brightmam and Bocelli.
There's nothing like the cuteness of a kitten, and with their itty bitty size and hilariously playful personalities, they make the perfect pet.
"Each of our kittens has a unique personality; a personality which will influence what type of adult cat it will grow into," said Faith Stevens, a humane society spokesman.
If you are interested in adopting two, the humane society offers kitten buddies for just $190. This gives them a playmate to buddy up with and helps them to feel more comfortable in their new environment.
For more information about these two adorable kitties or any other pets visit their website before you adopt.